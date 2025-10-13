Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $125.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

