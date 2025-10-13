Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

