Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $470.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $488.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day moving average is $428.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.