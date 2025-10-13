St. Louis Trust Co Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $96.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

