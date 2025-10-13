Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,197,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

