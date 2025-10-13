Delaney Dennis R Buys 750 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 2.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 390.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,828,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

