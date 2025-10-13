Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,937 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $415,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,048,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 528,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $405.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1476 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

