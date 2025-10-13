Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 29,479 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

