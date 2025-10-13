Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

