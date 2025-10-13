Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 5,172 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 468,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,722 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 827,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 138,856 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 3.4%

AVSC opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

