SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,471 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6%

MDYG stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

