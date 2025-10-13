Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.44.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.91, for a total value of $31,912,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,917,163.12. This represents a 28.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,892,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,648,619,900.80. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,898,292 shares of company stock worth $685,241,007. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $330.58 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.17 and a 200 day moving average of $316.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

