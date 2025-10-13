ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW is Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,545 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF comprises 5.1% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,041,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,301,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $170.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

