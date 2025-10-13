Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

