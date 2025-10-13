Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,881,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 632,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

NYSE:UNM opened at $75.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

