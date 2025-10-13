Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 13,862 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,475 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,976,000 after acquiring an additional 449,013 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

