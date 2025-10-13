MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 379.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 316,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 250,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 60.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.