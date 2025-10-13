Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,048 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 8.2%

BATS POCT opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.