Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.47 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

