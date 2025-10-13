Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $716.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $748.97 and a 200-day moving average of $685.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.