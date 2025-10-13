The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3%

Boeing stock opened at $211.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

