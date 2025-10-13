Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

