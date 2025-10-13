Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LFUS opened at $249.87 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $271.81. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

