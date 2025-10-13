OFI Invest Asset Management Has $110,000 Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 63.4% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Equifax by 27.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,318,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,235,000 after acquiring an additional 472,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $230.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.24. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $294.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

