Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

