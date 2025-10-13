Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $127.76.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

