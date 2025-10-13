First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Purchased by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,123,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.47 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

