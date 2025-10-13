Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 9,663 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.3%

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.