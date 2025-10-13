Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 42.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,052,000 after buying an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 37.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

RS stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

