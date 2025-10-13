Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UMB Financial (UMBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF):

10/10/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – UMB Financial was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – UMB Financial is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – UMB Financial is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – UMB Financial is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $139,984.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,776.99. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

