Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,320 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

