Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.3%

TMHC stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.