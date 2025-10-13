iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $656.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $685.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

