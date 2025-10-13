iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Holdings Decreased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

