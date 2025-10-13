RHS Financial LLC Invests $333,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $655.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.80 and a 1-year high of $705.78.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

