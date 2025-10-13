Comparing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Corporate Resource Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 6 5 0 2.45 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $156.70, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.79% 12.10% 10.08% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Corporate Resource Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $637.77 million 6.35 $77.05 million $2.18 49.03 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Corporate Resource Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

