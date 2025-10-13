Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,072.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $637,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.