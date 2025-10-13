RHS Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.