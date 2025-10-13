Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading Up 13% – Should You Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares were up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.80 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.11). Approximately 4,470,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,493,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,379.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other news, insider Kate Rock acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £19,800. Also, insider Amanda Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 per share, for a total transaction of £13,100. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,670,000. Company insiders own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

