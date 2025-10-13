Head-To-Head Analysis: UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) & Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK)

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Whitehawk Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Whitehawk Therapeutics and UCB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitehawk Therapeutics 1 1 0 0 1.50 UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitehawk Therapeutics $25.98 million 3.66 -$63.69 million ($0.06) -33.67 UCB $5.27 billion 10.95 $371.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and UCB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Whitehawk Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitehawk Therapeutics 99.42% -75.99% -68.57% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UCB beats Whitehawk Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Bimzelx for treating plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; and Fintepla to treat Dravet syndrome. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab and Zilbrisq to treat myasthenia gravis; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; fenfluramine to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder; doxecitine for TK2 deficiency disorder; STACCATO alprazolam for stereotypical prolonged seizures; bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; minzasolmin and UCB0222 for Parkinson's disease; and UCB1381 and UCB9741 for atropic dermatitis. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, and Otsuka. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

