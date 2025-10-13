RHS Financial LLC Has $542,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

