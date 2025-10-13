iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 169,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 163,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

