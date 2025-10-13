DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

