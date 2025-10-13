Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Up 19.8% – Time to Buy?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,168 ($15.58) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.42). 1,020,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 849,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.87).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,200.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 939.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 956.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

