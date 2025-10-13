iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Trimmed by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.76. The stock has a market cap of $685.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.