Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $656.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $685.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $654.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.