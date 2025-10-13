Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,157 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $52.91.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

