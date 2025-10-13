Insider Buying: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Director Purchases C$15,578.42 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,578.42. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,697,927 shares in the company, valued at C$9,118,993.26. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their position.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4%
FRX opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.48. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
