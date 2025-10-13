Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE) Insider Purchases A$42,101.00 in Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Buchhorn purchased 20,658 shares of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,101.00.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

