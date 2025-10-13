iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Reduced by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $656.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $654.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

